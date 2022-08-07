How well do you know your top 40? Put your knowledge to the test by taking on today's Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 7's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Saturday, July 30: "When I Come Around" by Green Day

Sunday, July 31: "Say So" by Doja Cat

Monday, August 1: "Would?" by Alice In Chains

Tuesday, August 2: "Raise Your Glass" by Pink

Wednesday, August 3: "Do I Wanna Know?" by Arctic Monkeys

Thursday, August 4: "Blue Da Ba Dee" by Eiffel 65, Gabry Ponte

Friday, August 5: "Escape ( The Pina Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes

Saturday, August 6: "Sympathy for the Devil - 50th Anniversary Edition" by The Rolling Stones

Heardle August 7 hints

If August 7's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2011

The track is listed within the Art Pop genre

The tune is the second single from the Belgian- Australian singer's third studio album

You might recognise it from the TV shows New Girl, Masked Singer, Glee or the films (2014) Boyhood and (2013) Mama

Heardle August 7: Now and then I think of when we were together

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Like when you said you felt so happy you could die

Told myself that you were right for me

But felt so lonely in your company

But that was love and it's an ache I still remember

What is today's Heardle answer: August 7?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 7 is: "Somebody That I Used To Know" by Gotye, featuring Kimbra

Play the game via the Heardle website.