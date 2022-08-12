If your listening habits range from heavy metal to musical theatre, test your knowledge with the daily brain teaser Heardle.
If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.
Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.
Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 12's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.
How to play Heardle
The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.
Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.
Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".
The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.
You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.
If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.
Heardle Archive
- Thursday, August 4: "Blue Da Ba Dee" by Eiffel 65, Gabry Ponte
- Friday, August 5: "Escape ( The Pina Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes
- Saturday, August 6: "Sympathy for the Devil - 50th Anniversary Edition" by The Rolling Stones
- Sunday; August 7: "Somebody That I Used To Know" by Gotye, featuring Kimbra
- Monday, August 8: "Riptide" by Vance Joy
- Tuesday, August 9: "Misery Business" by Paramore
- Wednesday, August 10: "Basket Case" by Green Day
- Thursday, August 11: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton
Heardle August 12 hints
If August 12's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.
- The song was released in 2013
- The track is listed within the Pop Rock genre
- It is the fourth tune on the English band's self-titled debut album
- You might recognise it from the trailer of the 2014 film Love, Rosie
Heardle August 12: Hey now, call it a split, because you know that you will
If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:
Oh, oh, you bite your friends like chocolate
You said, we go where nobody know
With guns hidden under our petticoat
Oh, we're never gonna quit it
What is today's Heardle answer: August 12?
If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.
But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.
The Heardle for August 12 is: "Chocolate" by The 1975
Play the game via the Heardle website.
