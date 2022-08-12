If your listening habits range from heavy metal to musical theatre, test your knowledge with the daily brain teaser Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 12's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Thursday, August 4: "Blue Da Ba Dee" by Eiffel 65, Gabry Ponte

Friday, August 5: "Escape ( The Pina Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes

Saturday, August 6: "Sympathy for the Devil - 50th Anniversary Edition" by The Rolling Stones

Sunday; August 7: "Somebody That I Used To Know" by Gotye, featuring Kimbra

Monday, August 8: "Riptide" by Vance Joy

Tuesday, August 9: "Misery Business" by Paramore

Wednesday, August 10: "Basket Case" by Green Day

Thursday, August 11: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle August 12 hints

If August 12's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2013

The track is listed within the Pop Rock genre

It is the fourth tune on the English band's self-titled debut album

You might recognise it from the trailer of the 2014 film Love, Rosie

Heardle August 12: Hey now, call it a split, because you know that you will

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Oh, oh, you bite your friends like chocolate

You said, we go where nobody know

With guns hidden under our petticoat

Oh, we're never gonna quit it

What is today's Heardle answer: August 12?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 12 is: "Chocolate" by The 1975

Play the game via the Heardle website.