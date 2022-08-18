Calling all music lovers, Spotify's daily brainteaser Heardle is the game you need to be playing.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 18's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Wednesday, August 10: "Basket Case" by Green Day

Thursday, August 11: "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

Friday, August 12: "Chocolate" by The 1975

Saturday, August 13: "Sunshine Of Your Love" by Cream

Sunday, August 14: "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve

Monday, August 15: "Young Folks" by Peter Bjorn and John

Tuesday, August 16: "Laid" by James

Wednesday, August 17: "Lithium" by Nirvana

Heardle August 18 hints

If August 18's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2008

The track is listed within the Pop / Dance Pop genres

It is on the American singer's second album

You might recognise it from the 2009 Ugly Truth or from the controversial Sesame Street performance

Heardle August 18: You change your mind

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Like a girl changes clothes

Yeah you, PMS

Like a b****

I would know

What is today's Heardle answer: August 18?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 18 is: "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry

Watch Katy Perry's Hot N Cold - today's Heardle answer

The official music video includes Katy Perry as a bride as she is about to marry her fiance.

The video follows her as she experiences a daydream where she pursues him after he flees from the wedding.

The tune was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Play the game via the Heardle website.