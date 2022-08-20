Give your mind a workout and tick off today's Quordle brainteaser. We've even included a few helpful hints to help you get those green boxes.

Whether you've aced the music spin-off Heardle and you've got the film version Framed beat, it might be time to raise the stakes.

Described by some as 'Wordle on steroids', the tricky puzzle game puts your skills to the test by asking you to guess four five-letter words at the same time.

Here's how you can play the mind-bending game, some hints to help you along with today's puzzle and that all-important answer when you can't take it anymore!

How Quordle is different to Wordle and how to play

Like Wordle, we're on the lookout for five-letter words that work but rather than just one word daily, we need four!

Instead of six gos, you get nine attempts to guess the words correctly and light up those satisfying tiles.

Just like its word game cousin, the tile colour changes depending on your answers.

You'll get a grey tile if the letter doesn't appear in that day's words.

If you get a yellow tile, it means that the letter is in the word but you don't have it in the right place.

And finally, the tile will turn green if you have the right letter in the right spot.

When you guess a word on Quordle, it will appear in all four answer boxes.

You need to keep your eyes on all the tiles since you can solve the puzzle in any order.

In fact, you could even find the third or fourth word before you've even cracked the first!

Quordle tips and tricks

Just like Wordle, the best strategy to increase your chances of solving the puzzle in as few guesses as possible is to maximise the amount of information you get.

Use your first guesses wisely by trying words with plenty of vowels like ADIEU, OUIJA or AUDIO.

If your first few answers produce very little, shake your guesses up and go in a completely different direction to give yourself a better shot.

Quordle hints August 20

If August 20's puzzle is proving to be a bit of a mind-bender for you, we've included some subtle hints to help you crack it without giving the whole game away.

Word one Quordle hints

The first letter is C

There is one vowel and a double consonant

Think: shrewdness or good judgement

Word two Quordle hints

The first letter is N

There are two vowels in this word

This is a term for a wanderer who regularly travels from place to place

Word three Quordle hints

The first letter is C

There are two vowels in this word

A building you might find in a remote area

Word four Quordle hints

The first letter is S

There is one vowel in this word

You would do this with your nose

What's today's Quordle answer: August 20

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack it, look away now.

The Quordle for August 20 is:

CANNY

NOMAD

CABIN

SNORT

Play the game via the Quordle website.