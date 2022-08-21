About to give up on today's Heardle? Check out our hints to crack the musical mindbender.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 21's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Saturday, August 13: "Sunshine Of Your Love" by Cream

Sunday, August 14: "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve

Monday, August 15: "Young Folks" by Peter Bjorn and John

Tuesday, August 16: "Laid" by James

Wednesday, August 17: "Lithium" by Nirvana

Thursday, August 18: "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry

Friday, August 19: "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House

Saturday, August 20: "Alone" by Marshmello

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

READ MORE: What human feeling are you quiz? How to play the viral TikTok test

READ MORE: What is Obscurify? See how basic your Spotify playlist really is

Heardle August 21 hints

If August 21's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2003

The track is listed within the Emo genre

The tune is from the American band's debut album but there is also an alternative version on their fourth album

In 2005, it was nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 47th Grammy Awards

Heardle August 21: I'm so tired of being here

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Suppressed by all my childish fears

And if you have to leave

I wish that you would just leave

What is today's Heardle answer: August 21?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 21 is: "My Immortal" by Evanescence

Watch Marshmello's Alone - today's Heardle answer

The music video was entirely filmed in back-and-white in Barcelona's Gothic Quarter in October 2003.

It follows lead singer Amy Lee sitting and singing in various locations but never touching the ground or shot with the rest of the band.

The track debuted and peaked at number seven on the UK singles chart in December 2003.

Play the game via the Heardle website.