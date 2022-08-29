The launch of NASA's most powerful rocket Artemis 1 has been postponed following a hydrogen fuel leak.
The rocket is expected to take off from Cape Carneval on Friday after it missed its two-hour launch window on Monday.
Around 40 minutes before the rocket was due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the space agency said it was encountering an “unplanned stop”.
The rocket launch is meant to mark the first in the agency’s Artemis programme and opens the next chapter of putting humans back on the moon.
NASA Rocket launch postponed after hydrogen leak
Making the announcement on the live feed, NASA said: “Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has called a scrub of the attempt of the launch of Artemis 1.
“The issue that came up was an engine bleed which couldn’t be remedied but the rocket is currently in a stable configuration.
“It was mostly tanked but not completely tanked.
“Engineers are now working on a plan to continue gathering data about this particular engine and the bleed that didn’t work out.”
They added that the first opportunity for the next launch attempt will be September 2 depending on how the engine bleed develops.
Although this launch will be uncrewed, astronauts are expected to be on board for subsequent missions, with the first crewed flight scheduled for 2024.
NASA has outlined that the first Artemis astronauts are expected to land on the moon in 2025.
It will be the first launch of the new 322ft tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which the agency says is the world’s most powerful rocket to date.
It will take the Orion capsule, powered by the Airbus-built European Service Module (ESM), into the moon’s orbit.
The mission is expected to last 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes, and in total it will travel 1.3 million miles.
The launch was been given a two-hour window from 1.33 pm (British Summer Time) on Monday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
However, controllers halted a fuel operation this morning after there was a liquid hydrogen leak.
READ MORE: Nasa's James Webb telescope reveals new images of Jupiter in incredible detail
READ MORE: NASA plans to retire International Space Station by crashing it into Pacific Ocean in 2031
NASA said earlier: “Teams continue to troubleshoot a liquid hydrogen leak at the mating interface with the core stage.
“After manually chilling down the liquid hydrogen as part of troubleshooting efforts, they are in fast fill operations.”
Similar leaks hindered Nasa’s countdown tests in April and June.
Since the launch has been rescheduled, the rocket is expected to take off on either September 2 or 5.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here