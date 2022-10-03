The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with the UK braced for strong winds over the coming days.

The weather agency warned of a “danger to life” with a small chance of injuries as a result of flying debris over the coming days.

Scotland, Wales, the northern parts of England are expected to be the areas worst affected by the weather with Northern Ireland also expected to be hit by strong winds.

Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning

A statement form the Met Office read: “There is a chance of a deep low pressure system brining gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday.

“Should this develop disruption would be expected. However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts.

“In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas.”

Explaining the yellow weather warning, the Met Office said: “There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”