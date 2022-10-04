Former University Challenge host Jeremy Paxman's story of living with Parkinson's disease will be explored in a one-off documentary.
Despite stepping down as host of the popular quiz show after 29 years, Paxman will not be leaving British screens just yet.
The 72-year-old presenter will lead a one-off special on ITV as he allows cameras into his life for the first time since his formal diagnosis 18 months ago.
The documentary, narrated by Rebecca Front, will follow Paxman's experience with the disease as he meets various experts and other high-profile people living with Parkinson's.
In the one-off special, Paxman meets Jane Asher who is the President of Parkinson's UK and even attends an English National Ballet therapy dance class and learns to play bowls.
What is Parkinson’s disease? What are the symptoms?
Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS website.
The three main symptoms of the condition are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, known as tremors, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.
How to watch Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s
Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s will be broadcast at 9pm on Tuesday, October 4.
Viewers will be able to tune in live on ITV, and the episode will also be available on the ITV Hub.
