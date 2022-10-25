Legendary popstars, Pet Shop Boys are set to headline this year's Edinburgh Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens this December.
The 1980s chart-topping duo, who wrote and produced hit songs like It's a Sin and West End Girls, are set to entertain revellers as they welcome in the new year.
The Concert in the Gardens is part of Edinburgh's new year's celebrations and sees top artists put on a show to boost the city's famous celebrations
The announcement was made today and sees Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, who form the Pet Shop Boys, join other internationally recognised artists like Biffy Clyro who have taken Edinurgh's mainstage in previous years.
READ MORE: Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022: Everything you need to know
READ MORE: Edinburgh Christmas market 2022: Everything you need to know
🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨— Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) October 25, 2022
Pop legends @petshopboys will headline the Concert in the Gardens on 31 Dec with their critically-acclaimed, career-spanning show, Dreamworld!
🎟️ Tickets on sale Fri 28 Oct, 10am
📨 Sign up to our mailing list at https://t.co/8dbFTMEAeC for 24hr presale access pic.twitter.com/39MNmh0ir7
With 22 top-ten hits and 4 UK number-ones for the chart-topping duo, organisers believe "this promises to be one of the greatest Edinburgh Hogmanay events EVER!"
With just 67 days to go, a whole host of guest DJs will also make an appearance on December 31.
Concert in the Gardens tickets
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 28 but newsletter subscribers can gain access to a 24-hour presale, helping some gain early access to the sought-after tickets.
The tickets will go on sale at 10 am on Friday but the presale will for subscribers begins on Thursday, October 27 at 10 am.
Tickets for Hogmanay's street party have already been released to the public and can be found on the Edinburgh Hogmanay website here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here