Legendary popstars, Pet Shop Boys are set to headline this year's Edinburgh Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens this December.

The 1980s chart-topping duo, who wrote and produced hit songs like It's a Sin and West End Girls, are set to entertain revellers as they welcome in the new year.

The Concert in the Gardens is part of Edinburgh's new year's celebrations and sees top artists put on a show to boost the city's famous celebrations

The announcement was made today and sees Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, who form the Pet Shop Boys, join other internationally recognised artists like Biffy Clyro who have taken Edinurgh's mainstage in previous years.

With 22 top-ten hits and 4 UK number-ones for the chart-topping duo, organisers believe "this promises to be one of the greatest Edinburgh Hogmanay events EVER!"

With just 67 days to go, a whole host of guest DJs will also make an appearance on December 31.

Concert in the Gardens tickets

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 28 but newsletter subscribers can gain access to a 24-hour presale, helping some gain early access to the sought-after tickets.

The tickets will go on sale at 10 am on Friday but the presale will for subscribers begins on Thursday, October 27 at 10 am.

Tickets for Hogmanay's street party have already been released to the public and can be found on the Edinburgh Hogmanay website here.