Keep up your Quordle streak with these hints and tips to help you out.
Whether you've aced the music spin-off Heardle or you've got the film version Framed beat, it might be time to raise the stakes.
Described by some as 'Wordle on steroids', the tricky puzzle game puts your skills to the test by asking you to guess four five-letter words at the same time.
Here's how you can play the mind-bending game, some hints to help you along with today's puzzle and that all-important answer when you can't take it anymore!
Holy Moly…could’ve actually finished it in 5!— Anant 安楠 Deboor (@AnantDeboor) June 8, 2022
That top right 😱
Daily Quordle 135
6️⃣2️⃣
5️⃣4️⃣https://t.co/hjmQZ2ydbB pic.twitter.com/AjBECrgLzn
How to play Quordle and how it is like Wordle
Like Wordle, we're on the lookout for five-letter words that work but rather than just one word daily, we need four!
Instead of six goes, you get nine attempts to guess the words correctly and light up those satisfying tiles.
Just like its word game cousin, the tile colour changes depending on your answers.
You'll get a grey tile if the letter doesn't appear in that day's words.
If you get a yellow tile, it means that the letter is in the word but you don't have it in the right place.
And finally, the tile will turn green if you have the right letter in the right spot.
When you guess a word on Quordle, it will appear in all four answer boxes.
You need to keep your eyes on all the tiles since you can solve the puzzle in any order.
In fact, you could even find the third or fourth word before you've even cracked the first!
Quordle tips and tricks
Just like Wordle, the best strategy to increase your chances of solving the puzzle in as few guesses as possible is to maximise the amount of information you get.
Use your first guesses wisely by trying words with plenty of vowels like ADIEU, OUIJA or AUDIO.
If your first few answers produce very little, shake your guesses up and go in a completely different direction to give yourself a better shot.
Daily Quordle 134— Ian Fraser (@ianfra5er) June 7, 2022
7️⃣4️⃣
8️⃣5️⃣
Took me forever to work out 8! pic.twitter.com/clajQzUxZO
Quordle hints November 20
If November 20's puzzle is proving to be a bit of a mind-bender for you, we've included some subtle hints to help you crack it without giving the whole game away.
Word one Quordle hints
- The first letter is B
- There are two vowels in this word
- This noun is a machine that makes up material like paper, hay or cotton into bales
Word two Quordle hints
- The first letter is A
- There are two vowels in this word but one is used twice
- This verb means to surprise or astonish someone
Word three Quordle hints
- The first letter is S
- There is one vowel in this word
- This adjective is used to describe flavour
Word four Quordle hints
- The first letter is S
- There are two vowels in this word but one is used twice
- An uninterrupted transition in music or films
What's today's Quordle answer for November 20?
If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.
But those still trying to crack it, look away now.
The Quordle for November 20 is:
BALER
AMAZE
SPICY
SEGUE
Play the game via the Quordle website.
