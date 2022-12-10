Whether you are dreaming or dreading a White Christmas, here are our chances of seeing snow on the big day.
The Met Office has put in place several yellow warnings for snow and ice for across this weekend and we look set for more snow in the coming weeks.
As we count down the days until December 25, the national weather service has told Brits to expect cold conditions to continue with wintry showers expected mainly along the coasts.
Here is what the Met Office's long-range forecast predicts as well as the bookmaker's odds on whether Christmas Day will be white (and merry and bright).
Will it snow in the UK on Christmas Day?
BetVictor has slashed its odds on our chances of a White Christmas following our recent cold snap.
Here are the betting odds on what UK cities are mostly likely to see snow on December 25.
- Edinburgh (airport) – Yes 11/4
- Belfast (airport) – Yes 7/2
- Glasgow (airport) – Yes 7/2
- Liverpool (airport) – Yes 4/1
- Manchester (airport) – Yes 4/1
- Newcastle (airport) – Yes 4/1
- Birmingham (airport) – Yes 4/1
- Leeds (airport) – Yes 4/1
- London (city airport) – Yes 9/2
Met Office releases long-range UK Christmas weather forecast
The Met Office has released a long-range forecast ( up until January 6 2023 at the time of writing) which gives us an idea of whether we'll see snowflakes this Christmas.
Between December 13 and 22, snow showers are predicted to continue across the northeast of the UK.
The weather forecaster has reported that it will feel "bitterly cold" in places with moderate to strong winds likely in the south and west.
The majority of us will continue to experience cold conditions with wintry showers mainly along the coasts.
The Met Office has said that it will often be dry and cold inland with widespread hard frosts and patchy freezing fog, there is a chance of cloud, rain and strong winds which may bring snow for a time.
Ahead of the big day, temperatures are likely to be below normal but they may increase in the south later on during this period.
Looking at December 23 to January 6, the Met Office says that conditions may be widely changeable with some spells of rain, and at times snow.
It added: "Colder and more settled conditions with occasional wintry showers could continue, particularly in the north.
"Temperatures gradually returning closer to average towards the end of December and start of January."
For your latest weather forecast, visit the Met Office website.
