A man accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie is now in US custody.
Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir al-Marimi is claimed to be the "third conspirator" behind the deadliest-ever terrorist attack on UK soil.
The attack, which occurred in 1988, saw the deaths of some 243 passengers and 16 crew members.
Another 11 people were killed after the plane's debris landed in the town of Lockerbie near Dumfries.
Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed al-Megrahi is the only person to have been convicted for the heinous terrorist attack and was jailed for life in 2001 before being released on compassionate grounds in 2009 when he was diagnosed with cancer.
Regarding the arrest, Scottish authorities said: "The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir al-Marimi is in US custody.
"Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK government and US colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with al-Megrahi to justice."
Previously, al-Marimi was charged by then-US Attorney General William Barr in 2020.
Mr Barr said the Americans would work "arm in arm" with their Scottish counterparts, adding: "Let there be no mistake, no amount of time or distance will stop the US and our Scottish partners from pursuing justice in this case."
