With winter finally upon us, many are having trouble managing and getting rid of dampness and mould from their property.
Damp is not just a nuisance, it is also a health hazard and can cause or worsen respiratory infections, allergies, or asthma.
So dealing with it right away and preventing it in the first place is essential.
Luckily, we've rounded up some of the best ways to get rid of and prevent damp and mould in your home.
Some of the best ways to stop dampness and mould in your home
Here are some of the best ways to prevent and stop dampness in your house:
Get a dehumidifier
A dehumidifier is a great way to prevent condensation and damp on your property.
These work by drawing warm air currents into their coils along with the humidity, taking it from the air.
While these are expensive, they are far cheaper than the cost of fixing damage caused by dampness.
Another solution is the use of a crystal-based dehumidifier, which draws in moisture using water-absorbing crystals.
These can go for as low as £1.49 on Amazon and are an effective solution for those watching their money.
Provide better ventilation
Poor ventilation can often see dampness and condensation worsen as moisture lands on colder surfaces.
Providing better ventilation can allow air to travel more freely throughout the building, preventing air from being saturated and stuck in one place.
This can be done by partly or fully opening windows, vents, and doors.
Wipe down windows and affected areas
The use of a kitchen towel, squeegee or window vac can go along in managing condensation and dampness.
Wiping down damp can be risky, so the NHS recommends that you should be using a cloth dipped in soapy water.
Keep your home warm
While this is more difficult for some amid rising fuel costs, putting your heating on a timer so that it is on at certain times can prevent mould.
This is because mould and dampness are caused when water in the air lands on cold surfaces.
Get rid of bathroom moisture
By closing your bathroom door and opening the window after a bath or shower, you will allow the moisture somewhere to go.
A bathroom extractor, while costing money, is also a great solution for removing moisture in the air.
