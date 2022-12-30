A crisp beach walk is a great way to get rid of the post-Christmas blues. And for dog owners, getting out for daily long walks isn’t just a choice but a must.
The UK is home to some amazing beaches, and dog-friendly holiday lettings company Canine Cottages has collated the six best dog-friendly beaches in the UK, so that you and your dog can enjoy the view of the sea all year round!
UK's most dog-friendly beaches
Rhossili Bay Beach, Swansea
This beach has been named the ‘supermodel of British beaches’.
It has over three miles of beautiful coastline, and with access year-round, is one of the best beaches for dog walks. Beware of farm animals roaming as you walk down to the sea and keep your dog on a lead until you reach the beach.
Luskentyre, Isle of Harris
With its exciting wildlife and beautiful scenery, it’s no wonder Luskentyre is one of the best beaches in the UK. Based on the Isle of Harris in Scotland, the beach offers a relaxed atmosphere and a sense of calm away from the madding crowd.
Porthmeor Beach, Cornwall
Porthmeor Beach in the popular hotspot of St Ives, Cornwall, is the perfect place to bring your pooch off-season, as dogs are allowed on the beach from 30th September until 15th May. A beautiful, safe and sandy beach, it’s close to local amenities (including the world-famous Tate gallery) and is the perfect place to bring the whole family for an off-season trip.
Kingsgate Bay, Kent
Take a trip with your pooch to Kingsgate Bay, one of the best beaches in England, with a rich history and interesting sea caves to explore with your dog. It’s advisable to check the tides and the currents in the area before travelling so that you and your pup don’t end up caught in the waves. The beach is perfect for adventures – and one your dog can roam all year round!
Holkham, Norfolk
One of the most unspoilt and beautiful stretches of sand in the UK, this amazing beach has dunes rolling on for miles. The National Nature reserve nearby is rife with animals so it’s best to keep your dog on a lead while walking through. Note that the beach is restricted in some areas for our canine friends during the summer and nesting time, so check dates before you visit to make sure it’s safe.
Alnmouth, Northumberland
Alnmouth is perfect for the days when all you want is a calm walk with your pooch. A wide sandy beach, Alnmouth sits within one of Northumberland’s areas of outstanding natural beauty, and there’s plenty of room for your four-legged friends to explore new sights and smells. The beach is in close proximity to the village of Alnmouth, and access is allowed for dogs year-round.
