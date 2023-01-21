Schools around the UK have had students back for a few weeks now, but many might be counting down the days to when the next half-term break is taking place.
It can be an opportunity for many to get away on a brief holiday, so planning ahead of time for it would be helpful.
The Spring half-term is not that far away on the horizon and will come up fairly quickly.
Here are the expected dates for when the February half-term should be for English and Scottish pupils.
When is the February half-term in England for 2023?
The February half-term for pupils in England will be from Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17 for most areas.
Students and staff should resume on Monday, February 20 in most cases.
However, exact school holiday dates may be different for some areas, so it would be helpful to check your local council website to be absolutely sure.
When is the February half-term in Scotland for 2023?
The February half-term for pupils in Scotland will also most likely be from Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17 for most areas.
Students and staff should resume on Monday, February 20 or Tuesday, February 21 in most cases.
However, exact school holiday dates may be different for some areas, so it would be helpful to check your local council website to be absolutely sure.
