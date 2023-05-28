American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars had to pull out of their Saturday slot at Radio 1’s Big Weekend (May 27) due to “technical difficulties”.

The festival is taking place over three days this weekend at Camperdown Country Park in Dundee between May 26 and 28, with more than 80,000 fans expected to attend.

Fronted by Jared Leto who also played the Joker in Suicide Squad, the band was due to perform at 3.55pm on the Main Stage.

Festival-goers were thanked for their patience as they tried to resolve the issue, before the group’s set had to be officially cancelled.

BBC Radio 1's Twitter account posted: “Unfortunately Thirty Seconds To Mars have been unable to perform today due to technical difficulties.

“Everyone associated with the band and Radio 1 has done everything they can to resolve the issues but it just wasn’t possible today.

“We’ll update soon with any further news.”

The US group had previously said they were “excited to join the madness” in Dundee and teased that they may have “a few surprises” for fans.

Saturday’s line-up also included the Jonas Brothers, Mimi Webb and headliners The 1975 who closed the day's events.

When will Thirty Seconds to Mars perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee?

Organisers later announced the group will now perform on the Future Sounds stage on Sunday at 11.45am and apologised to the Saturday ticket holders who missed out.

“We are delighted to be able to announce that after huge efforts by the band, @30SECONDSTOMARS will be playing the Radio 1 Future Sounds stage at #BigWeekend in Dundee, tomorrow (Sunday) at 11:45!”, a statement on BBC Radio’s 1 Twitter said.

“We know that there will be Saturday ticket holders who will be disappointed but hope that they can enjoy the show live on Radio 1, @BBCSounds and @BBCiPlayer.”

Radio 1’s Big Weekend Sunday line-up (in alphabetical order)

Sunday, May 28

Wet Leg will kick off Sunday's Main Stage, while Lewis Capaldi will headline and close the BBC music festival in the evening.

Main Stage

  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Niall Horan
  • Nothing But Thieves
  • Royal Blood
  • Wet Leg
  • Zara Larsson

Radio 1 Future Sounds

  • Arlo Parks
  • Ashnikko
  • Cassyette
  • Cat Burns
  • Georgia
  • Inhaler
  • RAYE
  • Sub Focus

BBC Music Introducing Stage

  • Aby Coulibaly
  • Brooke Combe
  • Gretel Hänlyn
  • Katie Gregson-MacLeod
  • Michael Aldag
  • Piers James
  • Rose Gray
  • Terra Kin

Performances will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, with highlights on Radio 1’s YouTube channel.