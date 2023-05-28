The festival is taking place over three days this weekend at Camperdown Country Park in Dundee between May 26 and 28, with more than 80,000 fans expected to attend.

Fronted by Jared Leto who also played the Joker in Suicide Squad, the band was due to perform at 3.55pm on the Main Stage.

Festival-goers were thanked for their patience as they tried to resolve the issue, before the group’s set had to be officially cancelled.

our saturday night headliners... the 1975 🖤#bigweekend listen on bbc sounds | watch on bbc iplayer pic.twitter.com/jTLs77Xg4v — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 27, 2023

BBC Radio 1's Twitter account posted: “Unfortunately Thirty Seconds To Mars have been unable to perform today due to technical difficulties.

“Everyone associated with the band and Radio 1 has done everything they can to resolve the issues but it just wasn’t possible today.

“We’ll update soon with any further news.”

The US group had previously said they were “excited to join the madness” in Dundee and teased that they may have “a few surprises” for fans.

Saturday’s line-up also included the Jonas Brothers, Mimi Webb and headliners The 1975 who closed the day's events.

When will Thirty Seconds to Mars perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee?





Organisers later announced the group will now perform on the Future Sounds stage on Sunday at 11.45am and apologised to the Saturday ticket holders who missed out.

“We are delighted to be able to announce that after huge efforts by the band, @30SECONDSTOMARS will be playing the Radio 1 Future Sounds stage at #BigWeekend in Dundee, tomorrow (Sunday) at 11:45!”, a statement on BBC Radio’s 1 Twitter said.

“We know that there will be Saturday ticket holders who will be disappointed but hope that they can enjoy the show live on Radio 1, @BBCSounds and @BBCiPlayer.”

Radio 1’s Big Weekend Sunday line-up (in alphabetical order)

Sunday, May 28

Wet Leg will kick off Sunday's Main Stage, while Lewis Capaldi will headline and close the BBC music festival in the evening.

Main Stage

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan

Nothing But Thieves

Royal Blood

Wet Leg

Zara Larsson

and we’re off 🚀 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



your set times for saturday and sunday at #bigweekend are here.



watch live on @bbciplayer and listen on @bbcsounds ✨ pic.twitter.com/kTPZmCURy8 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 27, 2023

Radio 1 Future Sounds

Arlo Parks

Ashnikko

Cassyette

Cat Burns

Georgia

Inhaler

RAYE

Sub Focus

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Aby Coulibaly

Brooke Combe

Gretel Hänlyn

Katie Gregson-MacLeod

Michael Aldag

Piers James

Rose Gray

Terra Kin

Performances will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, with highlights on Radio 1’s YouTube channel.