The 'smallest' bakery in the UK has opened and it's actually narrower than a baguette!
Found in Corstorphine in Edinburgh, Sweet Bella sells a range of cupcakes, tray bakes and cookies .
The sweets treats are all available from a shop that is barely bigger than a cupboard.
In fact, the bakery is just 55cm at its narrowest at the back which is about 10cm less than an average baguette.
UK's smallest bakery becomes popular on TikTok after opening
Its owner Sarah Bald, 25, opened the bakery in August this year and it's become very popular on the video-sharing platform TikTok.
Sarah, who is a passionate home-baker, has always admired the space - which was once a tiny post office before it finally came on the market earlier this year.
The baker jumped at the chance and began to prepare to open up her dream bakery immediately by enlisting her mother and a local joiner.
The UK's smallest bakery is narrower than a baguette
Together, the three of them set about transforming the tiny space into a functional and quirky bakery.
They added shelves and a desk so that Sarah could make the most of the space.
Once Sarah opened the bakery, a popular Scottish food blogger made a TikTok video highlighting the shop – and it has since amassed over 62,000 views.
Sarah said: “I’d been admiring the space for a year or so – my mum and I would always talk about buying it if it were ever available.
''When it came about, I couldn’t believe it. It was absolutely perfect for what I wanted to do.
“I’d been doing all my baking from home and selling them at markets throughout the year, but this space was absolutely perfect.
“It was difficult to get the space set up – we met with a joiner and tried to optimise the space as much as possible.
''We painted the shelves and put up acrylic sheets, and the joiner put in a desk that lifts up and down, so I can actually leave the shop!”
“The community has been so lovely. People have been visiting the shop and telling me how lovely it is.
''Everyone’s been so supportive, it’s been amazing.”
