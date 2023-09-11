The part-time carer examined the footage that showed a mystery sleeper climbing into the bed.

Security camera catches intruder sleeping in woman's bed

Sullivan immediately called the police and met them at her home after seeing the video on August 31, at 7:45am.

The stranger - who was covered in blood - was then taken away.

Caitlin claims that he was never arrested and that the intruder sent a message to her on Facebook apologising and thanking her for letting him get some sleep.

The message said: "To give you my sincere apologies, I don't keep well.

"Thank you for letting me put my head down for three hours, hope no harm was done."

He ended his message with "hope to meet you one day".

The mum has also said that she has only returned home to clean since she is terrified he will come back.

Caitlin, from Sauchie, Scotland, said: "I couldn't believe my eyes. I was so shocked - I didn't know who he was.

"I couldn't believe there was a man in my bed. I don't understand how he got into my house.

"I haven't been staying in the house since. I never want to go back to that house.

"It's the fact that both me and my little boy sleep in that bed. If I was there he would probably have climbed into my bed and slept next to me."

Caitlin has said that she doesn't understand how the man found her name.

As a result, she is looking to move since she is now too scared to go home.

She said: "I phoned the police and they just told me to block him.

"Who is to say he won't come back. He has not been punished for it so he might do it again.

"I am scared to stay in my house now because of my little boy.

Police Scotland has said that no criminality was established and the complainer was spoken to.

"My neighbours said the man was trying to get into my house the night before around 10pm - he was seen screaming and shouting."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, officers were called to a report of someone within a house on Rosebank, Sauchie.

"Officers attended and after being able to gain entry to the property spoke to the person within.

"No criminality was established and the complainer was spoken to. Police have received no further complaints or reports in relation to this incident.”