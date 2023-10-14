Since then, hundreds of stories have been published, read by more than 30 million children around the world.

Biff, Chip and Kipper titles include The Magic Key, Dolphin Rescue and the Big Foot Mystery, just to name a few.

But do you know the real names of the three popular children's book characters?

The real names of Biff, Chip and Kipper revealed

TikTok user @elishaandel has made a "shocking" discovery as to the real names of the fictional characters - Biff, Chip and Kipper.

She started by saying: "If you ever went to Primary School where you did the Biff Chip and Kipper books - I'm not sure what they're called these days - I have some news for you.

"I just found out what their real names are and honestly I'm shocked."

She shows viewers a picture of a page from one of, what looks to be, the Biff, Chip and Kipper books titled "Meet the Robinsons".

Elishaandel starts by saying she didn't realise their last name was Robinson, before divulging the secret of the real names of the three fictional characters.

She explains Biff's actual name is Elizabeth which she said "makes sense".

Before revealing Chip's real name is David to which the TikTok user seemed a little more confused about.

Elishaandel said: "Like what? David? David?"

Before explaining the reasoning behind the nickname: "So as you can see it says so why are they called Biff and Chip?

"Because when Kipper was little he couldn't say Elizabeth or Beth, he said Biff, and he couldn't say David so he said Chip.

"Chip doesn't sound like David, but that is what Kipper said and then everyone laughed so the nickname stuck."

She added that Biff and Chip are also twins.

The TikTok user said she and her friends thought Chip's real name was Christopher or Chris, but was shocked to find out, that's actually Kipper's name.

Elishaandel continued: "I thought Chip was Christopher, if anyone was gonna be Christopher I thought it was going to be Chip.

"But to be honest it does kinda make sense when you think of Kipper, Christopher, like it kinda makes sense but still."

Explaining why Christopher is called Kipper, she said: "It says his real name is Christopher but when he was learning to talk he couldn't say Christopher and it sounded like Kipper.

"Dad decided that name Kipper suited him and so now everyone calls him Kipper."

"I feel like my childhood's changed a little bit" - fans react to Biff, Chip and Kipper's real names

Elishaandel concluded her video by saying: "I feel like my childhood's changed a little bit now."

Fellow TikTok users agreed with some adding their "world has been rocked" by the news while others shared what they thought the real names were.

One TikTok user commented: "the magic key. I swear though chip was Christopher."

Another added: "Infants teacher here and it used to be Barbara and Christopher for the twins!"

A third person said: "I always thought they were actually called Bethany christopher And cooper my world has been rocked."

Another commented: "my childhood is a lie."

While a fifth TikTok user said: "They are still the exact same books my brother are doing them but omg that's not their real names (laughing emoji)."