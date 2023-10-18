The Met Office is known for releasing various weather warnings to the public throughout the year, informing residents of the potential risks brought on by storms and more.
These are colour-coded using a system not too dissimilar to that of traffic lights with yellow, amber and red warnings being used.
While yellow and amber warnings are more common, it is very rare that we see a red alert in the UK.
What do yellow and amber Met Office weather warnings mean?
⚠️⚠️🔴 Rare Red weather warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023
Exceptionally heavy and persistent rain across eastern Scotland
Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ybig9DaQ6R
Yellow weather warnings: These weather warnings are issued for a range of weather situations that are likely to cause some low-level impact (such as travel disruption) to a limited area.
Such weather warnings mean most people can continue with their day as normal.
Other yellow warnings are issued when extreme weather is capable of causing an impact on most but where the certainty of this is much lower.
Amber weather warnings: Moving up in severity is the amber warning which is used when severe weather has the potential to disrupt plans.
This means the weather could hinder travel, cause road and rail closures, and power cuts and pose a risk to life and property.
When these are issued, residents should change or alter their plans to protect themselves.
What does a Met Office red weather warning mean?
According to the Met Office website, red weather warnings are reserved for "very dangerous" conditions with a "high level of certainty".
When these are released by the organisation, it is advised that residents affected take action to keep themselves and others safe as there is a "risk to life".
There is also likely to be "substantial disruption to travel and infrastructure".
Find out more about your local weather forecast on the Met Office website.
