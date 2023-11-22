With the sixth and final series of The Crown underway and St Andrews University featuring prominently, here are the members of the Royal Family who have attended over the years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton went to St Andrews University to study history of art (Victoria Jones/PA Wire) (Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton both studied and met at St Andrews University with the couple having lived together at St Salvator's Hall in their first year, according to The Tab.

It has been reported that William would try to impress Kate by cooking “these amazing fancy dinners” but would usually end up burning the dish or setting something on fire.

They both studied history of art but William later switched to geography with the two moving in together with some friends.

This relationship is to be explored in the latest series of Netflix's hit royal drama The Crown.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise, the granddaughter of the late Queen, became the latest royal to study at St Andrews University.

Last year, Buckingham Palace revealed that the now 20-year-old daughter of Prince Edward had accepted her place at the prestigious university.

It read: “Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Lady Louise Windsor is the latest royal to attend St Andrews University (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Other royals who have attended Scottish universities

Edinburgh University is another popular spot for members of the Royal Family with Sam Chatto, the grandson of the late Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, attending.

He is 29th in line to the British throne and graduated in 2017 with a degree in history of art.

His younger brother, Arthur Chatto, also went to Edinburgh University and studied the same subject.

Amelia Windsor, the granddaughter of Prince Edward (the Queen's cousin), also went to Edinburgh University and studied French and Italian.