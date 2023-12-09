The final season of The Crown hits Netflix on Thursday (December 14).
Season 6 part one of the hit series came out on the streaming platform in November and now part two is set to hit Netflix in the coming days.
Filming of The Crown took part in various locations across Europe and the UK (including in England and Scotland).
Travel experts Expedia said the popularity of series like The Crown had begun to influence people's decisions when it came to choosing a holiday destination.
Following the launch of season 5 of the royal series in 2022, interest in accommodation in Windsor surged by 200% (presumably off the back of viewers admiring the breathtaking Windsor Castle featured throughout the show).
Expedia also witnessed a 190% increase in interest for hotels in Edinburgh and an 185% rise for Balmoral Castle, credited to their popularity as key filming locations.
The travel experts said this travel trend they called "set-jetting" where travellers look for locations used for TV series' and movies will become even more popular in 2024.
Expedia said: "More than half of travellers say they’ve researched or booked a trip to a destination after seeing it on a TV show or movie, and 1 in 4 admit that TV shows and films are even more influential on their travel plans than they were before.
"In fact, travellers say TV shows influence their travel decisions more than Instagram, TikTok and podcasts."
So those who have been inspired by regal locations on The Crown can also experience splendour for themselves, here is a list, thanks to Vrbo, of four stunning castles in the UK you can stay in.
Four castles in the UK you can stay in
Middleton Castle (Norfolk, England)
- Has 15 bedrooms and sleeps up to 30 people
- You can book on Vrbo from £4290 per night (minimum stay three nights)
Vrbo, describing the English castle, said: "A family home since the early 1600s, this historic castle is perfect for guests looking to immerse themselves in the peaceful seclusion of the Norfolk countryside.
"Surrounded by a moat and set within acres of rolling lawns, farmland and woodland, the magnificent property has panoramic views and guarantees complete privacy.
"Beautifully and classically decorated to a high standard, Middleton Castle is perfect for family gatherings.
"One of its four reception rooms is a games room with billiards, table tennis, snooker table, and board games – and outside, groups can play croquet and garden games. "
Fenton Tower (North Berwick, Scotland)
- Has nine bedrooms and can sleep up to 13 people
- You can book on Vrbo from £2427 per night (minimum stay two nights)
Vrbo said Fenton Tower is a magnificent 16th Century tower near Edinburgh and over the years has played host to many distinguished visitors including King James VI of Scotland.
It added: "Since a meticulous restoration in 2002 [it] is ready to receive modern guests in five-star accommodation.
"Set amongst rolling countryside and surrounded by many of the world’s most famous golf courses, Fenton Tower is ideal for all kinds of country, sporting and recreational activities.
"Shooting, as well as fly fishing, can be arranged, and horse riding and archery is a stones throw from the Castle, your visit will be full of fun."
Glimerton House (East Lothian, Scotland)
- Has 10 bedrooms and can sleep up to 20 people
- You can book on Vrbo from £4000 per night (minimum stay three nights)
Vrbo said: "Gilmerton House is a warm and welcoming Georgian mansion, situated in the heart of East Lothian.
"Home to the Kinloch family for thirteen generations, Gilmerton House is an exclusive-use country estate that marries old-world tradition with a touch of modernity and a sustainable ethos.
"This majestic house features ten luxurious, en-suite bedrooms, six exquisite reception rooms and a stunning billiards room. Guests can enjoy the expansive grounds and woodland trail, a range of garden games, and the brand new 200-yard driving range."
Dunskey Estate (Stranraer, Scotland)
- Has 21 bedrooms and can sleep up to 42 people
- You can book on Vrbo from £1070 per night (minimum stay three nights)
Vrbo said Dunskey Estate in Stranraer is a "fairytale castle" set on 2000 acres of private estate and "combines luxury with history and romance to offer a spectacular stay".
It added: "Throughout the Castle, its features bring history to life: from iconic Delft tiles on mantlepieces and artworks original to Castle, to an ever-growing collection of ceramics from around the world and a 19th-century mahogany pearl-inlaid piano.
"The Castle’s bar takes its character from oak wood paneling salvaged from the attic, the library contains rows of antique books, and a full-size billiard table is original to the Castle.
"Dunskey has to be seen to be believed."
The Crown: Season 6 - Part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
