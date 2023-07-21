Police were called to reports of debris on the M74 near Lesmahagow around 1.10pm on Thursday.

The motorway was shut for over 10 hours Northbound between Junction 10 and Junction 12 to allow for bridge inspection works and emergency repairs.

Police said a total of five vehicles were damaged due to the debris.

There were no reported injuries.

The #M74 is now fully open Northbound between J12 - J10 following emergency repairs on the Nethan Viaduct Bridge. @SWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 20, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.10pm to a report of debris on the M74 near Junction 10.

“Five vehicles were damaged due to the debris however there are no reported injuries. Recovery has taken place."