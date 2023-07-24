The 56-year-old has called for the implementation of Sharia Law throughout the UK, Europe and the wider world, as well as praising the perpetrators of the 9/11 and 7/7 attacks.

He was sentenced to five years and six months in prison in 2015 for support of the so-called Islamic State.

He was released in 2018 and a ban on public speaking was lifted in 2021.

On July 17 both he and a Canadian national were arrested by the Metropolitan Police at London's Heathrow Airport.

Both have now been charged with alleged terror offences.

A statement said: "Two men arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences last week have been charged.

Anjem Choudary, 56 (18.01.67), of east London was charged on Sunday, 23 July, with: membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000; addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, contrary to sections 12(3) of the Terrorism Act 2000; directing a terrorist organisation, contrary to section 56 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

"Khaled Hussein, 28 (17.03.95) of Canada was charged today with: membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

"On Monday, 17 July, Met counter terrorism detectives investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organisation arrested a 56-year-old man in east London and a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow Airport, after he arrived on a flight.

"They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives were granted warrants of further detention allowing them to detain the men until Monday, 24 July.

"Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 24 July."