Police have released innovative images of a suspect in a 16-year-old murder as the hunt continues.
Officers working with Police Scotland’s Fugitive Active Search Unit (Fast) are continuing to seek 59-year-old Derek Ferguson for the murder of Thomas Cameron in Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow, in 2007.
Intelligence gathered suggests Ferguson has travelled between the southern part of the Netherlands and Spain: including Barcelona, the south coast and the Balearic Islands.
Now, officers have released animated images – named an EvoFIT – of how Ferguson could look, allowing for aging.
Developed by forensic psychologist Professor Charlie Frowd of the University of Central Lancashire, the EvoFIT was released on Monday in the hopes of tracing the suspect.
Detective Chief Superintendent Vicky Watson said: “Our officers have carried out painstaking inquiries and research over the years to trace Ferguson and the new images released are as a result of our investigations and the current intelligence picture surrounding his appearance.
“I would like members of the public to look at these images and get in touch with the investigation team if you recognise him and, most importantly, have information about his current whereabouts.”
She added: “Officers have pieced together the recent movements of Derek Ferguson.
“I would now like to appeal directly to the local communities in the southern areas of the Netherlands, Barcelona, the south coast of Spain and the Balearic Islands to look at these images and get in touch if you have seen him or know where he is.”
Ferguson is described as being between 5ft 2in and 5ft 6in, with a small scar on his right jaw line and a small piece of his left ear missing, along with having multiple forearm tattoos including a heart and a dagger.
A reward of up to £10,000 is on offer from Crimestoppers for information relating to the arrest of Ferguson.
Ms Watson stressed that, “over the passage of time, loyalties and relationships change”, urging anyone with information to come forward to police or Crimestoppers with information.
She added: “Despite 16 years having past, our investigation to trace Ferguson continues and underlines our unwavering commitment to achieve justice for the family of Thomas Cameron.”
