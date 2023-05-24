The accident near Dalmally has forced the closure of the A85 in both directions while emergency services attend the scene.

Emergency services were called to a report of a crash involving a van and a motorcycle around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a van and a motorcycle on the A85 near Dalmally, around 2.30pm on Wednesday, 24 May, 2023.

“Officers are in attendance.

“The road is currently closed at the junction of the A819 and the A85. Diversions are in place. For those travelling southbound the diversion is along the A819 and for those travelling northbound it is along the A82.”

Traffic Scotland are advising road users to use the diversion route below.

Westbound

Turn around on the A85 and travel eastbound – Turn right onto the A82 at Tyndrum – Follow the A82 to Crianlarich and turn right on the A82 and follow the road to the A82/A83 junction at Tarbet – Turn right onto the A83 – Turn right at the A83/A819 junction in Inveraray.Thereafter follow permanent signing.

Eastbound

While travelling eastbound on the A85 from Oban, turn right onto the A819 and follow the road to Inveraray – In Inveraray turn left onto the A83 and follow the road to the A83/A82 junction – Turn left onto the A82 and continue to Crianlarich. Thereafter follow permanent signing.