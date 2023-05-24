Planning permission has been secured for a new Scots railway station.
Network Rail has secured permission for the construction of the new Cameron Bridge station as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link project.
Located southeast of Windygates just off the A915, Cameron Bridge station will have 125 car parking spaces with provision for electric vehicle charging, accessible spaces and cycle storage.
It will have a bus stop and turning circle and will connect to local communities via new footpaths. It will also connect to Methilhill via a new bridge over the river to the south.
Cameron Bridge is one of two new stations being built on the new rail link, with the other at Leven also now under construction.
The new station is being delivered as part of the £116m Scottish Government-funded Levenmouth Rail Link project.
Tommy McPake, programme manager for Network Rail said: “The granting of planning permission for Cameron Bridge station is yet another exciting step forward for the project. It takes us closer to getting the full station development built and opened for public use.”
“While there are conditions attached to the planning consent, these come as no surprise to us and we are busy working through these with Fife Council so we can proceed as planned with the work.
“Every step forward is exciting, but the award of planning consent is a milestone that moves us significantly closer to opening the rail link for the people of Levenmouth.”
