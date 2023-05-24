The man has been charged with an alleged road traffic offence.

Ten people were taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a railway bridge on Cook Street in the Tradeston area of the city on Sunday, May 21 around 11.35am.

Emergency services attended and trains between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street were affected.

An investigation into the crash was launched.

The man will be expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.