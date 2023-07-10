Another four, including two children, were also hospitalised on Friday afternoon.

The collision took place around 2.20pm on the A710 near New Abbey in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police confirmed a Toyota Avensis, a Ford Fiesta and a Nissan Juke were all involved in the incident.

A 60-year-old man driving the Ford had been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and his condition was deemed critical by medical staff.

The four occupants of the Toyota included a 44-year-old man and 41-year-old woman as well as two girls aged 15 and eight.

They were all taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, but they were discharged a short time later.

Two 76-year-olds who were in the Nissan were uninjured in the incident.

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant David Kerr said: “An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would appeal to any road users in that area to contact us with any information they may have. If anyone has dash cam footage, please pass it on as it could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1965 of July 7.