The M77, which runs from the M8 to Fenwick near Kilmarnock before continuing on to Ayr as the A77, will undergo crucial resurfacing work.

The road will be closed between junction 3, the Nitshill interchange close to the Darnley Sainsbury's supermarket, and junction 4 at the Crookfur interchange.

There will also be daytime lane closures to allow for the cooling of deeper sections of treatment.

Read More: Man charged after fatal accident on A82 near Glencoe which killed motorcyclist

A diversion will be in place, with traffic diverted off the M77 southbound at Junction 3, taking the A727 Nitshill Road and Rouken Glen Road before turning right at Eastwood Toll to follow the A77 Ayr Road southbound to rejoin the M77 at Junction 5.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Traffic Scotland said: "This scheme will benefit around 32,000 vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

"Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Friday 4th August. Please note that there will be road layout changes once the works are complete.

"Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

"We thank road users for their patience and co-operation while this essential work takes place.

"Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable."

There are currently no trains operating from Glasgow Central to Kilmarnock, with a replacement bus service in place from June 24, to Thursday, August 3.