The first incident happened on the B921 heading towards Kinglassie around 1am on Sunday, July 16.

The second was around 3.55am on Wednesday, July 19 at the same location.

No one was injured in either incident but both cars were damaged by the bins.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Acts such as this are not only reckless but could lead to serious or often fatal consequences.

"It is fortunate that no one has been injured in either of the incidents reported to us

“I would like to appeal to the local community who may have any information relating to those involved to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0432 of 19 July, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”