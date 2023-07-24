The first phase of ground investigations for the Old Military Road improvements at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful is to get underway.
Transport Scotland estimate that the work will take around one week to complete, subject to weather conditions.
There is no requirement for traffic management on either road during the first phase of improvements, Scotland’s transport agency confirmed.
The ground investigation will provide a detailed geotechnical understanding of the ground conditions, which is regarded as essential to inform the detailed design and construction of the first phase of the Old Military Road improvements.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition Màiri McAllan said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
“The announcement in June of the preferred option was a significant confirmation of that commitment. The consultation on this ends on 28 July and I would encourage anyone with an interest in the scheme to view the online exhibition and tell us what they think.
“At the same time, we are working hard to increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route along the Old Military Road (OMR), with construction beginning later this year on the first phase to realign its southern end. Meanwhile, design work is progressing on the long-term option.
“In advance of the construction work starting, these ground investigations will help determine the conditions of the terrain for this part of the temporary diversion route.
“The planned improvements of the OMR will increase resilience of the temporary diversion route by reducing the likelihood of landslides impacting the route. This will mean more certainty for locals and road users if the A83 has to shut due to adverse weather conditions.”
