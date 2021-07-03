MORE than 4,000 Covid cases in a single day is a dismal-looking landmark, especially when it was the third time in a week that numbers have reached a record level. It is, thankfully, not as ominous a harbinger as it would once have been: vaccinations having successfully severed the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths, it is a concern rather than a catastrophe.

Since the vaccination programme has allowed restrictions to be eased without serious health consequences for most and without the NHS being overwhelmed, the aims of progressing to level zero in a fortnight and to near-normality in August remain realistic. But the other flank in the fight to contain the threat – the Test and Protect strategy – is, as a result of these gains, exposed as weaker than it needs to be.

Lifting restrictions, allowing more travel and social mixing, makes a rise in cases more or less inevitable. Given that there are many asymptomatic cases, increased testing itself guarantees increased positive numbers. With care and vigilance, that’s not necessarily a cause for alarm. But it does call for a system of testing robust enough to allow for swift action.

Recent figures show 43 per cent of cases taking longer than 48 hours to close; in April, that was 6.6 per cent. Officials have substituted text messages for phone tracing, cut their lines of inquiry and abandoned secondary contact tracing altogether, though every failure to identify – preferably with 24 hours – those who may have been exposed will contribute to the higher numbers we are seeing.

It is true that those higher numbers, in turn, place greater strain on the system. But that has been a predictable outcome since the advent of the second wave this time last year, and an urgent one since the emergence of variants. What’s more, it’s one with which the programme was supposed to have been ready to cope. Yet the increase in capacity provided so far is clearly not up to the job.

The robust ability of the vaccines to cope with variants does not remove the need for constant vigilance against them. The existence of a football tournament does not confer immunity, especially when – as the exodus of mostly young, unvaccinated men to Wembley shows – such super-spreading events are having a significant impact. The Scottish Government, quite inconsistently, is doing precious little to discourage such behaviour, while taking an excessively aggressive approach to policing family gatherings and hospitality venues that are scrupulously following the rules.

Individuals also need to take responsibility. Too many have taken the easing of restrictions as licence to ignore the remaining rules, whether through poor messaging, fatigue, carelessness or irresponsibility. Masks, distancing and common sense are still vital.

But testing is now the chief mechanism to ensure that we do not go backwards into lockdown, or allow the NHS to be swamped. After the vaccine, it is what will enable businesses, schools, religious groups, social life and families gradually to resume more normal activity. It needs rapid responses and adequate capacity, however, if we are to avoid relying on the blunt tool of self-isolation – which affects many, including family members, fellow pupils, and employers, who may have no exposure.

Without effective testing and tracing with rapid results, many firms – particularly in the hospitality sector, but also SMEs in almost any line – will have to cope with constant, circulating cases of self-isolation among their workforce that make their businesses unviable, on top of the additional costs they have already borne. For some, shutting down (which also has huge costs) will be the only option – one that also hits their customers, suppliers, clients, and the wider recovery. Test and release would be one solution, but would require a system already proven to function. Despite the time the authorities have had to prepare and the huge sums spent, we clearly do not yet have that. It is a top priority, and one we must get on top of, for any recovery.