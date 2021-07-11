I NEVER quite got the fuss about rabbits. My nephews have two as pets – or is it three? – and will happily bend your ear with bunny-themed facts until your weary brain short circuits due to an overload of minutiae detail.

Truth be told, rabbits always seemed a bit meh. I have never warmed to them for some reason. Sure, they are adorably cute with their floofy tails and velvet fur, but it’s not like a dog that can catch a ball and understand an extensive vocabulary such as B-I-S-C-U-I-T and W-A-L-K.

Unlike a cat, a rabbit doesn’t have the superpower of being able to squeeze itself inside any box. Nor does it possess the feline knack of giving a look of such intense disdain that it sparks an internal existential crisis and makes you question every life choice you have ever made.

In recent weeks, though, a family of wild rabbits has set up home in a nearby burrow. They are in my back garden, hopping around from dawn until dusk, and getting tamer by the day. I love them.

Even my collie Moose, who regularly works himself into a frenzy about the rascal squirrels that taunt him from the high branches of the big larch tree, adores these rabbits.

He watches rapt – from a distance – as they nibble on grass or dandelion leaves, whimpering sadly when they leave.

Upon deeper reflection (warning: amateur pop psychology incoming …) I wonder if my previous indifference/reticence may have stemmed from a childhood encounter with a rabbit that my mother still has nightmares about the best part of 40 years later.

We were visiting a neighbour – who was a hairdresser – and my mum was in the kitchen getting a trim, while I pottered on the back steps a few feet away.

At some point, I decided it was a good idea to stick my toddler finger through a gap in the cage that housed the family’s rabbit. The rabbit, seeing what must have looked like a tiny carrot being pushed invitingly towards it, bit down hard.

I have a hazy memory of screaming blue murder and being transfixed by a scarlet stain of blood blooming on the white towel that was wrapped around the gaping wound.

Watching the film Watership Down a few years later – a traumatic rite of passage for any Gen X kid growing up the 1980s – was the final straw.

If only my younger self could see me chuckling indulgently after the rabbits nibbled all the leafy stalks from the neat rows of carrots in my carefully cultivated raised bed. The strawberries have also taken a hit. To be fair, the veg patch must look like a delicious all-you-can-eat buffet.

My one gripe is having to spend an inordinate amount of time picking up round, hard pellets in an attempt to stop Moose from munching them.

Yep, the same pampered pooch who turns up his nose at tinned food and demands poached salmon or steak mince eats rabbit poo. Go figure.

