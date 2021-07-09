Danish disaster

THE world can be a humbling place. One moment you’re on the up, navigating a longship into an English river, brandishing your favourite blood-stained axe, and wearing a horned helmet whilst shrieking: “Grrrr! Make way for the Vikings! Women and children first for the chop!”

Then, quite suddenly, a mere 1200 years later, and your ancestors are getting stuffed by those very same English folk, courtesy of a Harry Kane penalty rebound.

Pity the Danes. Though not too much. They may have failed to vanquish England in the Euros, but they’ve still got all that yummy bacon and frothing pints of Carlsberg to cheer them up.

Meanwhile, as these tales from our vaults prove, it isn’t only the Scandinavian hordes who must balance life’s triumphs and travails…

The cruellest cut

“DID you see that the Iranian government has banned the mullet hairstyle?” said the woman having coffee with her friends.

“Goodness,” replied her pal. “Cumnock will be breaking off diplomatic relations then.”

Palmed off

A RENFREWSHIRE reader in his fifties had the shock realisation he was getting old when he took the change out of his pocket to pay for some messages, and after he hesitated for a second, the assistant reached across and went through the coins in his palm for the correct money.

Brought to book

WE recall the daft joke about the minister who lost his bible when out for a walk, and couldn’t find it. He prayed for its safe return, and two days later, a dog came to his door with the bible in its mouth.

“It’s a miracle!” gasped the delighted minister.

“Not really,” replied the dog. “Your name was written inside the cover.”

Bog standard behaviour

A SENIOR citizen asked a Glasgow pharmacist for advice regarding the constipation that was troubling her. She said that for the past week, no matter how long she sat in the bathroom, nothing happened.

“Did you take anything?” asked the pharmacist.

“Well, I took a magazine,” replied the puzzled lady.

Venezuelan va-va-voom

OPINION was always divided on whether Hugo Chavez, the late Venezuelan president was a force for good or bad. One left-winger in a Glasgow pub tried to impress a young woman by telling her: “Chavez was my hero. So much so that I had his initials inscribed on my bathroom taps. Do you want to come round to see them?”

Scoff’s off

A WEE lad at the shops was overheard asking his mum: “Do you think we could afford this?”

“Probably,” his mother replied, “but we would need to give something up.”

“Like what, mum?” asked the boy.

“Food – for a week,” she explained.

Boxing clever

GROWING old. The gruesome truth. A Paisley reader was chatting with friends when the conversation settled upon what each of the chums did each morning, just before opening their eyes.

Our reader told us: “An indication to our age may be that one said the first thing he did was to stretch out his arms – and sigh with relief when his hands didn’t touch wood.”