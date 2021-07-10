THOUGH it still has its share of social and economic challenges, Glasgow is now correctly recognised as one of the UK’s, and indeed Europe’s, most vibrant cities – and its rich cultural life has been a significant factor in that revitalisation.

More than three decades ago, when it became the UK’s first European Capital of Culture (beating eight other British cities), that was not a widespread perception. Its rich artistic and architectural heritage was overshadowed by Edinburgh – in part because of the Festival, and the national collections housed there. At the beginning of the 1980s, the city struggled to attract just 700,000 tourists a year; in the year before the pandemic struck, there were two million international visitors to its museums alone, which made it the most visited civic museum service in the UK.

But the transformations that brought Glasgow to its rightful place as a major centre of culture have been seriously jeopardised by the restrictions of the past 18 months. Glasgow Life, the arms-length charity that runs cultural, sporting, library and leisure services for the council, was deprived of most of its revenue, and made a loss of £38m last year. In normal times, with a budget of just £12m, it makes an enormous impact on the economy of the region: around £47.5m in 2018/19. Eighty of its 171 venues remain shut, and it has announced that it will have to lose around 500 jobs, though it hopes to do so in stages and without compulsory redundancies.

Glasgow deserves a fair deal to safeguard its position, which will be essential to the recovery from Covid, both in attracting visitors and revenue and in providing a vital service for Glaswegians, whose mental and physical well-being owes much to gyms, sports facilities and venues such as the Royal Concert Hall, Fruitmarket and the Mitchell Library.

One anomaly is that major galleries such as Kelvingrove, the People’s Palace and the Riverside Museum would be in line for more direct support were they in Edinburgh, designated as National Collections, though they rival those institutions. The national significance of those cultural assets, and their equivalence, should be acknowledged and given monetary recognition by government, at Holyrood or Westminster.

Glasgow Life, over the 14 years it has run leisure facilities, has been very successful at generating revenue to support cultural services but, through no fault of its own, predicts an income of just £6.4 million this year.

The council’s proposed funding deal – £100 million over the next four years – is welcome in as far as it goes, but it will hardly cover the shortfall that is bound to continue while so many of Glasgow Life’s normal resources are unavailable to the group as a result of restrictions imposed by government.

While the great majority of us recognised the necessity of those measures, the pandemic also made clear how significant sport, galleries, museums, theatres and arts venues are to the wider economy, not just directly, but in the business they bring for shops, restaurants and hotels. It has also impressed on us the crucial role they play in residents’ physical and mental health.

The Herald’s campaign to rethink the funding model for Glasgow’s great institutions aims to reconstruct the city’s ability to attract visitors and showcase its world-class cultural treasures. It is also a call to return the full benefits of arts and leisure facilities to Glaswegians – the people to whom they belong, and whose lives they immeasurably enrich.

In recent decades, the city has taken huge strides in drawing attention to its outstanding heritage, and building upon it with construction and revitalisation of major cultural and sporting venues. Those assets should be treated as what everyone now agrees that they are – of national and international significance, and meriting direct support from the UK and Scottish governments. If the city is not merely to recover, but to flourish, it’s time for its prominence in these spheres to be supported by a fair deal.