IF England were a brand of late, it’d be Ratners circa 1991 - trashed when the jewellery chain’s boss described its wares as “total crap”.
England has always had a tricky relationship with the rest of the world. Empire does that. These last five years, though, have seen a troublesome, complex reputation turn toxic. Brexit, Boris Johnson and a brutish mix of nostalgia and angry nationalism have wrecked what remained of the English brand.
That saddens me. I’m fond of England - the beauty of its landscape, the depth and richness of its history and culture. England has been lost for some time, adrift, struggling to define itself. Its post-war existential crisis turning into a full-blown breakdown come Brexit.
Yet here, in the wilderness England now finds itself in, there seems to be a glimmer of hope; a blade of grass pushing through barren earth. Remarkably, optimism comes wearing an England strip.
