FOR well over a decade, 14 years to be exact, the scandals, failings and mismanagement of Scotland’s once-venerated National Health Service have been well documented and proven to be a huge source of embarrassment for the Scottish Government, who from the offset of seizing power at Holyrood in 2007 have, under a string of inexperienced health secretaries, the latest being Humza Yousaf, jerked like a hospital gurney with a wonky wheel from one preventable health crisis to another.

The sickening litany of costly failures have included, to name but a very few, the 2014 Herald exclusive that 3,300 hospital patients, in a dangerous practice known as “boarding”, had been assigned to the wrong department for their conditions, which increased the likelihood of them dying.

There was the incompetent, error strewn, building of the “unusable” £432million Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital, a deadly pigeon infestation at Glasgow’s new QEUH, where a follow up inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland also found blood stained trolleys and contaminated mattresses within the wards, dramatic rises in hospital acquired infections, the stomach churning revelation that clinical waste including body parts was being piled up outside hospitals, the shocking disclosure that 1800 women had accidentally been excluded from breast cancer screenings.

And, as there still is today, massive staff recruitment problems, chronic “seasonal” bed shortages, procurement issues, continual missed targets and disgraceful delays on cancer treatment, psychological therapy, mental health treatment, outpatient appointments and A&E patient waiting times, some of whom have had to wait up to eight hours before being seen.

Systemic failings from all of Scotland’s embattled 14 health boards led, in 2019, to Audit Scotland warning the government that the NHS was not sustainable under its current spending and that its performance would continue to decline unless improvements were urgently made. A damning report which must have had the then new health secretary Jeane Freeman choking on her Lambert and Butler and a bruising body blow for an administration laudably intent on improving the nation’s health and removing the unenviable tag of being the 'sick man of Europe'.

And in what must have been another bitter pill for the government to swallow an inquiry last year, conducted by Holyrood’s health and safety committee, made 129 recommendations based on the government’s “dismal failure to modernise NHS Scotland”.

A dismal failure that now sadly extends to Scotland’s once reliable but now badly overstretched, stressed and under-resourced ambulance service.

This week, a dearly loved 84-year-old male relative of my family fell seriously ill, a normally fit and active man he was suddenly unable to breathe properly or stand up and despite frantic hourly calls from his worried partner to NHS 24, including four 999 calls and two from his GP he had to endure, not the national standard emergency response time of 7-10 minutes, but a shocking, agonising and wholly unacceptable 16 hours before an ambulance eventually arrived to take him to hospital. He was later diagnosed as having bronchial pneumonia brought on by Covid and we can only hope and pray that he eventually pulls through. His distraught partner is now having to self-isolate. As if things couldn’t get any worse, she’s been told, despite being double jabbed and virus free, that she cannot visit him. Cruelly barred from seeing him.

What sort of care and treatment of a sick elderly patient is that? It's barbaric! I’m not criticising the ambulance crews, the nurses, the doctors, and paramedics, all of whom are doing their best under very exacting and trying circumstances.

But if proof were needed that the Scotland’s NHS is failing, sick and in dire need of emergency government help, then this and the other examples given are surely it.

At present it is not fit for purpose, and I can only hope that when Humza Yousaf arrives back from holidaying in Harry Potter-land that he has the guile, the wherewithal and necessary skill to immediately address these monumental failings and doesn’t come home believing that swirling an Ollivander wand above his head, and shouting “Wingardium Leviosa will magically sweep them away.

Believe me it won't.

