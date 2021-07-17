FERRY cancellations have again hit islands businesses as another vessel in CalMac’s ageing fleet broke down.

The Coruisk was replaced by the Loch Linnhe but not before disruption to daytripper and tourist traffic hit revenues and added further uncertainty to already anxious times.

The fragile ferry infrastructure has also been stretched by positive Covid results on crew levels and weather, with no results yet in the push towards adequate cover.

Although Transport Scotland told The Herald it is “actively exploring opportunities for chartering additional tonnage and looking at other credible, affordable and viable options to improve resilience”, the prospect of serious disruption between now and the introduction of the two new ferries, with one set for next summer and the other potentially not seeing its first summer season until 2024, looms large.

Mairi Gougeon, new Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, was on a visit to the islands this week, which according to the MSP’s Twitter account included viewing a new housing site that had received funding, visiting a nature reserve and a distillery, while also popping into a hotel where she previously stayed.

According to the official Scottish Government account “with news and information on agriculture, the food industry, rural areas, and islands”, Ms Gougeon was “able to enjoy some breath-taking views on a visit to a farm on Bressay”.

The official account then asks: “Did you know that Bressay is the fifth-largest island in Shetland?”

There was mention on the Cabinet Secretary’s timeline of the ferry crisis. After Ms Gougeon posted about having the beach to herself for a run, of which she says “you really can’t beat it”, a respondent adds: “If the ferries allow.”

Finishing off a busy couple of days on Islay and Colonsay with @jenni_minto, with a final run on the beach which I selfishly had all to myself ☺️ then catching up on some emails before heading off to Shetland this morning! pic.twitter.com/19h84iU8Vs — Mairi Gougeon (@MairiGougeon) July 14, 2021

The Angus North and Mearns MSP was probably trying to highlight with good intention the highs of island life and visiting. However, perhaps the Cabinet Secretary should consider the likelihood of there being a ferry breakdown when setting up such optics.

