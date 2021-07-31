ARE you really sure you want fries with that? The world’s most expensive portion of chips has been unveiled and there is already a waiting list for those willing to fork out a small fortune to taste them.

How much?

New York restaurant - Serendipity 3 - has added fries costing $200 to the menu and it seems to be working in their favour, with diners clamouring to taste the expensive culinary offering.

What’s so special about them?

It turns out that part of the cost of the “Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites” is down to the fact that dining on them at the restaurant in Manhattan offers an opportunity to “escape the reality of life” - as well as the fact the chips are also partly blanched in champagne.

Champagne?

The frites begin life as Chipperbec potatoes - a California brand - and are blanched or scalded in French Champagne Ardenne vinegar and Dom Perignon Champagne. They are then fried in pure cage-free goose fat from France, not once, not twice but three times, to ensure they are crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.

And then?

They are seasoned with Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil and served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate, with a matching bowl to carry the Mornay sauce for dipping the golden fries into. As a final touch, the fries are sprinkled with 23k edible gold dust, which - to be fair - probably isn’t happening at your local chippie.

Gold chips?

Serendipity’s creative director and chef, Joe Calderone, said it’s all about making people smile: “Serendipity is really a happy place. People come here to celebrate, to really escape the reality of life sometimes. It's been a rough year and a half for everyone, and we need to have some fun now.”

There’s a waiting list?

Eight-to-ten weeks long at the moment, with diners eager to taste the fries that have officially entered the Guinness World Records as the world’s most expensive.

The restaurant has form?

Serendipity 3 has a few other world records, including the most expensive burger at $295 and ice cream sundae at a gobsmacking $1,000.

If you aren’t going to the US anytime soon?

The UK has some of its own pricey culinary offerings, with the fish and chip supper at renowned chef Tom Kerridge's eatery at the Corinthia Hotel in London making headlines in 2018 thanks to a £32.50 price tag, earning it the title of “Britain’s most expensive fish supper”, although a glance at his updated menu shows deep fried lemon sole and chips now goes for £36.50.

And if you are still in the mood to fork out for fine dining?

In 2004, Barry Coutts’ Bistro in Aberdeen added haute cuisine fish fingers to their menu, made with smoked halibut, king scallops, crayfish, monkfish and Beluga caviar – at a cost of £100 each which still holds the Guinness World Record for “most expensive fish fingers”.