ANGER over the pingdemic, winning the fight against Covid and a new variant of capitalism were the topics discussed by columnists in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Tom Utley has deleted the NHS Covid app from his phone, he said.

“I’ve come to the view that the current ‘pingdemic’ is causing more hardship, unhappiness and harm to the health and welfare of the nation than the app was devised to prevent,” he said. “While infections are in decline, the numbers of those pinged by the app are going through the roof — 689,313 last week alone. Add those contacted by Test and Trace staff, and we’re talking about 1.2 million people told to isolate in just seven days.”

He said you didn’t have to be a scientist to realise that something is seriously wrong with the app.

“The pingdemic’s damage to the nation’s physical and economic health can be seen every day in the cancelled hospital appointments, the empty supermarket shelves, the trains delayed, roadworks abandoned, and shops and pubs closed for lack of staff. The harm the app does can be seen all around us. The good is much harder to discern.”

The Daily Express

Paul Baldwin said he thinks ‘we’ve got this little bugger on the run and I think we’ve got it on the run not because of sub-totalitarian restrictive Government “laws” but because the rump of Britain is sane, grown-up and capable of looking after itself.’

“A poll carried for politics website POLITICO today showed the British rank and file remain highly cautious of the coronavirus and are continuing to take significant personal precautions,” he said. “Most still avoid large gatherings, most still mask up in public, and most are simply sensible and well-mannered to others.

“And these wonderfully British traits, together with the fact almost 90 percent of Brits have had a least one dose of vaccine means we are well on the way to seeing the back of Covid-19.

“And given that the Government seems to have gone entirely doolally, placing France on the amber list because of problems in French colony Reunion 6000 miles away in the Indian Ocean, it hasn’t come a moment too soon.”

The Guardian

Larry Elliott said the shock to the global economy from the pandemic has been colossal, but things are now looking up – especially for advanced countries.

“Some are surprised by the pace of recovery, but they perhaps shouldn’t be, because alongside new variants of the virus there has been a new variant of global capitalism,” he said. “Governments will borrow money to invest in infrastructure projects and to increase the budget for science. Industrial and regional policies will be back in vogue. The idea is to harness the power of the state with the dynamism of the private sector to save capitalism from itself.

“Unsurprisingly, there is appetite for a different way of running the economy. The reason a new variant has emerged is simple: there is a need for something stronger and more resilient than the old model.”