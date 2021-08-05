A DIVIDE is opening up between the “vaxxed” and “unvaxxed”, with Jennifer Aniston revealing she has disconnected from people in her life who have not had their Covid-19 jab, as controversy over “vaccination segregation” grows.

The issue poses problems across the board?

From social lives to work situations, navigating the issues posed by the mixing of vaccinated and unvaccinated people is increasingly challenging for many, personally and professionally.

What did Jennifer Aniston say?

The superstar, who played Rachel Green on the iconic show Friends, opened up about the measures she said she felt forced to take to support the vaccination drive during the pandemic.

She has ended relationships?

The star told American magazine InStyle’s September issue: “There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.” She added that, “I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform”, saying: “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Elsewhere?

Pete Parada, the dummer with US rock band The Offspring said he was dropped from their upcoming tour after refusing the vaccine. Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers protested outside Bruce Springsteen’s “Springsteen on Broadway” show in Manhattan when the theatre demanded that vaccination proof be shown by attendees. One protestor said: “We learned in the 60s that segregating people isn’t right”.

The divide is growing?

The United States has seen a rise in segregated seating, which splits diners, concertgoers and sports fans into vaccinated and unvaccinated areas. In New York, proof of vaccination is required to enter all restaurants and fitness centres. Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately you will not be able to participate in many things.”

The President agrees?

Joe Biden said more cities should follow suit, saying businesses should be given the authority to say: “In order to come in, you have to give proof that you’ve been vaccinated, or you can’t come in.”

On the seas?

Royal Caribbean’s 4,275-passenger Freedom of the Seas cruise ship restarted sailings from Miami to the Bahamas last month, with two classes of passengers—those who’ve been jabbed against Covid-19 and those who have not. Vaccinated guests are given distinctive wristbands and the run of the ship, while the “unvaxxed” are limited to where they can go and what they can do.

In the UK?

A new section on the NHS app in England states, "You may need to show your NHS Covid Pass at places that have chosen to use the service”, so if you don’t have proof, you may not be allowed to proceed. In Scotland, with your NHS log in details, you can request a paper copy of your vaccination record from your vaccination profile page, confirming your status.