WHAT we need right now is a Saltcoats seagull that has developed a bad habit of pinching deep-fried Mars bars. Or an elephant giving birth to triplets in a zoo in California. Or a three-year-old child who has got the better of Piers Morgan in a Twitter exchange.

None of those has actually happened, at least not to the best of my knowledge (though I have a nagging suspicion that I may not have imagined the Piers Morgan one). But they might have done. And if they had, they would normally be getting front-page treatment, because we are slap bang in the middle of what should be the silly season.

Wikipedia tells us that “the silly season is the period lasting for a few summer months typified by the emergence of frivolous news stories in the media”. And the reason for all this levity in the papers is not that news editors’ brains get frazzled by exposure to the sun (the orb, not the tabloid). It’s because ordinarily, in the summertime there isn’t enough serious stuff to go around. The UK and Scottish parliaments are in recess. Politicians have packed their bags and jetted off to enjoy their well-earned holidays. Our great institutions are in a state of suspended animation. And we need something to put above the fold in our pages.

For journalists and readers alike, the frivolity is good for the soul. It cheers us up, it makes us smile. It gives us something to talk about in the workplace other than where we’ve been or are going for our holidays, how hot/cool/dry/wet the weather is, and how rubbish the telly is. Seriously, we need silly.

The trouble is, this year (and last) we’ve not had a silly season. Parliament may be in recess, but our politicians haven’t, for the most part, downed tools. We have plenty of serious material to report, thanks to the pandemic. There are frequent Covid briefings, and Holyrood is regularly recalled to discuss the latest updates to restrictions.

This summer we have had the ongoing ferries controversies, drugs deaths statistics, an Ofstead report and of course the aftermath of May’s Scottish elections. There has not been the usual sporting lull, either: we have moved seamlessly from the end of the football season to Euro 2020 to Wimbledon to the Open to the Olympics. There has been much worthy material to compete for space on the front and back pages.

It is probably good for sales figures, even it does make news conferences a tad less entertaining. But rest assured, if anything really silly does happen, we’ll bring it to you. We’ll find space somehow.

Now please excuse me while I go see whether I can teach next door’s cat to ride a skateboard.