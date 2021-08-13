IN front of the camera, silver screen stars are always impeccably presented with rarely a hair out of place on their coiffured heads. But a new trend is taking flight in Hollywood that turns this notion on its head - infrequent showering.

The stars are staying out of the shower?

Some of them have made the surprising revelation that frequent bathing is not for them.

Why would they reveal this?

It began with comments from actor Ashton Kutcher that he and his actress wife, Mila Kunis, do not believe in bathing too often. On the podcast Armchair Expert, hosted by fellow actor Dax Shepherd, Kutcher said of his approach to bathing his children, aged 4 and 6: “Here's the thing, if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point.”

And he expanded on this?

He revealed his approach to his own personal hygiene is similar, saying: “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever.”

His wife agrees?

Kunis, who appeared in the movie Black Swan, said she cleans her face twice a day, but added: “I don’t wash my body with soap every day”.

Then other stars waded in?

Shepherd - wed to actress Kristen Bell, who is the voice of Anna in the animated movie Frozen - said they take the same view with their children’s hygiene. He said: “We did bathe them religiously for the first few years when the bedtime routine was so vital. Once that wasn't required to get them to go to sleep, yeah, we took our foot off the gas.” Ms Bell added: “I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”

It’s becoming a Hollywood trend?

Donnie Darko star Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair that while be believes in oral hygiene and brushes his teeth…“I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves”.

Who else?

In 2009, Brad Pitt’s Inglourious Basterds co-star Eli Roth revealed that Pitt had given him some hygiene tips on set. Roth told People magazine: “He shared that when you’re sweating and don’t have time to take a shower, you just take a baby wipe and rub it under your armpits.”

So, to shower or not to shower?

It all comes down to personal choice and not all stars are up for “the stink”. “The Rock” - AKA Dwayne Johnson - goes the opposite way, showering three times a day. The star of the new movie, Jungle Cruise, tweeted: “I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”