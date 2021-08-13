ON Monday, after enduring 17 long months of enforced closures and curbs, Scotland’s shell-shocked hospitality industries, including its paralysed night-time economy, emerged from Covid hibernation and took a tentative, but welcome step back to normality when the Scottish Government finally moved the country “beyond level zero" and lifted most of its punishing and confusing mandatory coronavirus restrictions.

Not quite the unrestricted and profitable Freedom Day, enjoyed by many in England, but an important milestone in our nation’s cautious roadmap to recovery, a progressive D-Day, which dropped the dangerous notion of mask wearing while dancing, dining, and drinking (vertically or otherwise), removed the economically unviable requirement of physical distancing and heralded the lifting of Covid curbs on indoor and outdoor capacity limits.

As welcome and significant as this step out of beyond level zero undoubtedly was, it hasn’t been the giant leap back to business as usual that many operators had hoped for. Two other major issues, chronic staff shortages and problems with the delivery of stock now threaten their recovery.

READ MORE: Rosemary Goring: Your office needs you: getting back to your HQ is an essential part of Covid recovery

Both of which, arriving as they have on the back of the pandemic and exacerbated by Brexit, have become a perfect storm for a fragile sector already on its knees. With many operators now restricting their days of trading and opening hours to the weekends and many not bothering to open at all until such times as those problems have been resolved.

A worried Colin Wilkinson MD of the SLTA (Scottish Licence Trade Association) told me. “Exasperated members are already reporting delays and cancellations of orders placed with brewers and other supply chain operators, including gas supplies, and in some instances beer orders that have been delivered fall short by around 75%. Threatened strike action by delivery staff over the coming weeks only adds to the industry's concerns and we hope this particular issue will be resolved promptly."

The biggest concern facing many operators, though, is staff shortages. It’s reckoned that the UK is now short of 100,000 lorry drivers. Recent research by online trade mag The Caterer found that over 90,000 workers have left the UK hospitality sector in the past year and vacancies have risen by a staggering 342% since venues have been allowed to reopen. A figure that is set to rise dramatically when the job retention scheme ends in September.

As Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, worryingly pointed out: “During lockdown, thousands of workers have either taken up other opportunities whilst on furlough, been made redundant or returned to the EU. Recruiting and finding staff, especially skilled and qualified chefs, is now one of the biggest challenges we face, as is job security. Without these people, and those who do great work in our vital supply chain, in our kitchens, back of house, and in the variety of front-facing roles, the industry can’t function and do what it does best.”

These concerns were echoed by Mike Kill, of the Night-Time Industries association, who said: "The Scottish night time economy is suffering the effects of this extended closure period, with extreme staff shortages, including bar staff, management, supply chain and security which has a fundamental knock-on effect on the ability to open safely, particularly in light of the extended public health mitigations governing these environments."

READ MORE: Allotment sexism debate. Can women get lippy in the garden?

There is no doubt that huge challenges lie ahead for these struggling sectors. If they are to once again trade confidently, profitably and at optimum capacity, presently hovering around the lowly 30% mark, then something has to change.

If the government is serious about driving up footfall and enabling work force recovery, then there has to be a paradigm shift in its thinking, policy making and support for those industries.

A drive back to the office must be prioritised, the fanciful notion of working from home dropped and a fast track 18-month visa to attract back European workers immediately introduced.

Returning students looking for work will hopefully help plug the gap, but that is a short-term fix to a long-term problem and a lot more needs to be done by all if Scotland’s hospitality industries are to fully recover and move confidently from level zero, into infinity and beyond.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.