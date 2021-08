There’s a familiar story many of us mid-lifers like to tell – that spare tyre around the midriff, the love handles, the pounds that just seemed to magically appear, we’ll say, are all just middle-aged spread, a biological phenomenon which clearly relates to a slowing metabolism. One day, we woke up unable to fit into the clothes of our younger years, and it wasn’t our fault. It was our bodies did it to us. But a recent paper titled Daily Energy Expenditure Throughout The Human Life Course, suggests this is a bit of a porky, or form of self-denial. Their data showed metabolism does not slow down in midlife. That doesn’t happen till we are in our sixties. In fact, they stay pretty much on a level. So, it’s clear there is something else to blame. But what is it?

Don’t we already know what it is? It’s the slow creep, the regular culprits. Too many calories? Too little exercise?