By Ben Twist

FOR decades the climate crisis has been viewed as an economic, scientific and technological challenge rather than a societal one. But it is society too that must act and adapt in the face of this emergency. Arts and culture have an important role in this transition to a sustainable future. Of course, like everything, they have a carbon cost, however, they also have the power to influence, because engaging in cultural activity affects our thoughts, attitudes, behaviours and ultimately our world view.

Addressing climate change in a just and effective way means that everyone should be able to participate in the conversation. Cultural venues such as theatres, galleries or museums can provide welcoming spaces for conversations and activities that develop our collective understanding of climate change and our ability to participate in addressing it.

Many cultural organisations and artists are already taking steps to tackle climate change and raise awareness of the challenges with their audiences. In many cases their approaches and projects are pioneering. A recently convened working group of cultural organisations and freelancers known as Culture for Climate Scotland aims to motivate their peers to go further. They’ve published 10 steps for the cultural sector to reach net zero emissions and contribute to a just and green recovery.

Further, the Climate Beacons project, an initiative of Creative Carbon Scotland that is co-funded by the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland and Museums Galleries Scotland, is mustering cultural and environmental organisations, including arts centres and community groups, to work together to engage people with climate change in ways that have specific relevance to their local area, from adapting to sea level rise in the Outer Hebrides to preserving temperate rainforests in Argyll. This project is the first time the Scottish Government has funded a joint climate-culture initiative.

Recognising the key role the arts and culture have in achieving transformational change, both Creative Scotland, the national arts, screen and creative industries development body, and the City of Edinburgh Council, require the organisations they support to report, manage and reduce their carbon emissions. These organisations are ahead of the curve, as emissions reporting is not (yet) a legal requirement for non-public bodies. Such leadership not only gives organisations a reason to think about reducing their climate impact, crucially, it gives them permission to do so. Permission to spend time, effort and money on working their way to net zero, while also concentrating on their core business.

The cultural sector can help engage the public in the Scottish Government’s Net Zero Nation campaign, which aims to highlight the changes that people can make in order to help tackle the climate emergency. However, it cannot fix climate change alone; its expertise can be most powerful when collaborating with other sectors, offering creative solutions to issues, mediating difficult debates, and bringing an outsider’s perspective to its field of work.

Through working with local and national government to develop creative campaigns encouraging behaviour change, or design participatory processes for community-based decision making, the culture sector can help policymakers shape Scotland’s transformation to a net zero society.

It's time to act now against the climate emergency and for climate change to be moved up the cultural sector’s agenda. Equally, it’s vital that culture has a place at the climate change table, collaborating with economics, science and technology to meet Scotland’s 2045 net zero targets.

Ben Twist is the director of Creative Carbon Scotland, an independent charity supporting creative practitioners and cultural organisations to reduce their carbon emissions and increase their sustainability, encouraging them to use their power to influence society to act on climate change, and facilitating collaboration with non-cultural organisations to help solve complex environmental problems