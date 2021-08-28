SNECK

The Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL) gives many definitions of sneck and the following is the first: “A latch, a catch, a lever or small bolt which moves the catch of a door, (rarely) of a window, gun,…”.

Growing up in an Edinburgh tenement, my mother would often tell me to “leave door on the sneck” if I was just going for a short visit to the local sweetie shop. This basically meant leave the door on the latch or unlocked. I found an example of the same sense from Walter Scott in his Saint Ronan’s Well of 1824: “I’se warrant it a twa-handed ghaist, and the door left on the sneck”.

The Edinburgh Justiciary Reports of 1827 record: “The front area door was just upon the sneck, and the key (which had been left in the lock) gone”.

Snecks take many forms, as illustrated by the following from Aberdeenshire’s Huntly Express of October 1966: “She heard the click of the hooked sneck into the staple on the door post”.

Of course, putting the door “on the sneck” can also render it locked to the outside. This report from the Daily Record of April 2017 shows how sometimes intruders prevent householders from gaining entry to their homes: “Later, at about 6.30 pm… She went to the front door and found she could not gain entry. It was a Yale lock and the sneck was down from the inside to prevent her key from turning”.

Sadly, nowadays I don’t think I would be nipping to the corner shop and leaving my door on the sneck.

Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel, Dictionaries of the Scots Language https://dsl.ac.uk.