The planet may be baking, but it looks as if what people in the UK are more bothered about is how to bake a decent cake. The Subtitles To Save The World report, an analysis of how frequently particular words were used on British television last year, found that the word “cake” appeared 133,437 times, more than 10 times more than climate change, or indeed all the forms of climate crisis-related terms put together.

It’s the elephant in the room. We’ve been warned we have decades in which to reduce emissions to zero, but still, if television is anything to go by, one of the things we are not talking about is climate change. Banana bread also featured more than wind power and solar energy combined. Pizza was mentioned 84 times more frequently than “climate crisis”.