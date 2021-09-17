The Herald is delighted to introduce our newest columnist.

Award-winning author Maggie Ritchie is the latest to join The Herald's unrivalled Voices line-up, with words appearing in print and online every Friday.

We caught up with Maggie to get her views on the stories currently dominating the headlines in Scotland, and her latest literary finds.

Make sure you are subscribed to The Herald to catch Maggie's columns online every week.

What’s been the highlight of your career?

Becoming a published author – my third, Daisy Chain, a historical novel inspired by the artists the Glasgow Girls, came out this year and I’m now working on my fourth.

What’s your favourite part of Scotland and why?

I love living in Glasgow – a city that is just the right size – but there are so many beautiful parts of Scotland that I enjoy visiting, such as the coastal fishing village of Crovie in Aberdeenshire. It’s squeezed between the bottom of a steep cliff and the sea. I had a memorable stay in a friend’s cottage, lying in bed at night listening to the waves outside my window.

What was the last book you read?

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo – fantastic characters, and very funny in parts. What a writer!

What will you be writing about for The Herald?

Current bugbears about life in Scotland that I hope resonate with readers.

READ MAGGIE: It's no wonder we are falling out of love with city centre shopping sprees

What will be the biggest stories of the next decade?

I hope the pandemic won’t be one, but climate change and the debate over Scottish independence are dead certs.

What do you make of the response of the Scottish and UK governments to coronavirus?

Care homes were badly let down at the start, but the speed and efficiency of the vaccination programme is amazing.

Why should Scots sign up for a Herald subscription?

For a thoughtful and balanced take on Scottish, UK and international affairs, wherever you are, and, obviously for the many excellent and varied columnists! It’s also a great way to have your say.